Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP), McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

The shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $12 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Neutral the COOP stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Underweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on March 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. BTIG Research was of a view that COOP is Buy in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that COOP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.33.

The shares of the company added by 9.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.3309 while ending the day at $8.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a -210.56% decline from the average session volume which is 959440.0 shares. COOP had ended its last session trading at $7.75. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $808.23 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.15, with a beta of 0.91. COOP 52-week low price stands at $4.31 while its 52-week high price is $14.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.46%. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $174. Even though the stock has been trading at $140.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.73% to reach $162.33/share. It started the day trading at $138.50 and traded between $131.27 and $132.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCK’s 50-day SMA is 142.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 142.67. The stock has a high of $172.18 for the year while the low is $111.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -90.54%, as 3.45M COOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of McKesson Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MCK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -455,418 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,405,236 shares of MCK, with a total valuation of $2,083,712,221. Susquehanna Investment Group LLC meanwhile bought more MCK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,407,799,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its McKesson Corporation shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,110,891 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,019 shares of McKesson Corporation which are valued at $1,232,339,117. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its McKesson Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 181,838 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,389,781 shares and is now valued at $1,134,801,778. Following these latest developments, around 0.33% of McKesson Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.