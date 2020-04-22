Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP), Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $15 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helmerich & Payne Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $20. Barclays was of a view that HP is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 19, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that HP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.99.

The shares of the company added by 4.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.66 while ending the day at $18.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.23 million shares were traded which represents a -6.14% decline from the average session volume which is 3.04 million shares. HP had ended its last session trading at $17.64. Helmerich & Payne Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 HP 52-week low price stands at $12.40 while its 52-week high price is $64.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helmerich & Payne Inc. generated 355.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -407.69%. Helmerich & Payne Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Wells Fargo also rated CUZ as Resumed on April 20, 2018, with its price target of $9.50 suggesting that CUZ could surge by 25.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.35% to reach $37.80/share. It started the day trading at $30.01 and traded between $28.21 and $28.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUZ’s 50-day SMA is 33.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.86. The stock has a high of $42.99 for the year while the low is $21.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.92%, as 4.19M HP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.87% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CUZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 116,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,313,228 shares of CUZ, with a total valuation of $623,838,184. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CUZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $440,727,903 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Cousins Properties Incorporated shares by 5.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,758,590 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -536,604 shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated which are valued at $256,363,929. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cousins Properties Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 753,703 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,009,739 shares and is now valued at $205,175,061. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.