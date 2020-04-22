Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

The shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hancock Whitney Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $50. Stephens was of a view that HWC is Equal-Weight in its latest report on July 09, 2019. Hovde Group thinks that HWC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.41 while ending the day at $17.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -17.42% decline from the average session volume which is 891000.0 shares. HWC had ended its last session trading at $18.39. Hancock Whitney Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.59, with a beta of 1.54. HWC 52-week low price stands at $14.32 while its 52-week high price is $44.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.66%. Hancock Whitney Corporation has the potential to record 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $240. Needham also rated TTD as Reiterated on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $250 suggesting that TTD could surge by 9.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $233.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.23% to reach $238.94/share. It started the day trading at $233.85 and traded between $212.50 and $216.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTD’s 50-day SMA is 231.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 238.06. The stock has a high of $323.78 for the year while the low is $136.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.88%, as 7.38M HWC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.41% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 95.60, while the P/B ratio is 15.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TTD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 104,390 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,630,278 shares of TTD, with a total valuation of $700,643,654. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more TTD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $537,915,125 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its The Trade Desk Inc. shares by 90.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,679,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,269,970 shares of The Trade Desk Inc. which are valued at $517,159,133. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Trade Desk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,909 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,711,636 shares and is now valued at $330,345,748. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of The Trade Desk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.