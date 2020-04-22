Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)

The shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $48 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arch Capital Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Neutral the ACGL stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2019. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $38. Barclays was of a view that ACGL is Overweight in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that ACGL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.18 while ending the day at $25.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a 11.59% incline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. ACGL had ended its last session trading at $26.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. currently has a market cap of $10.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.09, with a beta of 0.92. ACGL 52-week low price stands at $22.54 while its 52-week high price is $48.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.46%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has the potential to record 2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. Cowen also rated I as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $1 suggesting that I could surge by 87.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.49% to reach $8.99/share. It started the day trading at $1.24 and traded between $1.03 and $1.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that I’s 50-day SMA is 2.4444 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.7608. The stock has a high of $27.29 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.12%, as 31.51M ACGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.46% of Intelsat S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -95.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Appaloosa LP bought more I shares, increasing its portfolio by 262.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Appaloosa LP purchasing 7,564,981 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,450,000 shares of I, with a total valuation of $15,988,500. Discovery Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more I shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,205,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Intelsat S.A. shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,642,801 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 47,180 shares of Intelsat S.A. which are valued at $8,633,486. In the same vein, Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its Intelsat S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,929,146 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,235,110 shares and is now valued at $8,009,718. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Intelsat S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.