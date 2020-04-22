Mixed Analyst Attention: Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV)

The shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moderna Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on April 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $40.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 326.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $43.11 while ending the day at $49.26. During the trading session, a total of 39.64 million shares were traded which represents a -151.38% decline from the average session volume which is 15.77 million shares. MRNA had ended its last session trading at $51.69. Moderna Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 MRNA 52-week low price stands at $11.54 while its 52-week high price is $54.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moderna Inc. generated 236.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.11%. Moderna Inc. has the potential to record -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.45% to reach $4.67/share. It started the day trading at $1.59 and traded between $1.47 and $1.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBEV’s 50-day SMA is 1.6541 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4463. The stock has a high of $6.13 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.70%, as 15.96M MRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.40% of New Age Beverages Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NBEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 456,463 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,909,890 shares of NBEV, with a total valuation of $6,824,747. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NBEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,090,516 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New Age Beverages Corporation shares by 14.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,429,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 178,151 shares of New Age Beverages Corporation which are valued at $1,986,616. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its New Age Beverages Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 131,847 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,046,753 shares and is now valued at $1,454,987. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of New Age Beverages Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.