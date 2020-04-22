Mixed Analyst Attention: Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

The shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Annaly Capital Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Equal Weight the NLY stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $9.25. UBS was of a view that NLY is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. UBS thinks that NLY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.58.

The shares of the company added by 5.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.65 while ending the day at $6.14. During the trading session, a total of 20.82 million shares were traded which represents a 10.07% incline from the average session volume which is 23.15 million shares. NLY had ended its last session trading at $5.82. NLY 52-week low price stands at $3.51 while its 52-week high price is $10.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.54%. Annaly Capital Management Inc. has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.12% to reach $20.04/share. It started the day trading at $15.21 and traded between $14.40 and $14.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPQ’s 50-day SMA is 18.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.27. The stock has a high of $23.93 for the year while the low is $12.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.91%, as 17.91M NLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of HP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HPQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 685,955 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 127,188,851 shares of HPQ, with a total valuation of $2,207,998,453. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more HPQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,061,041,193 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its HP Inc. shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 70,485,044 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,586,981 shares of HP Inc. which are valued at $1,223,620,364. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its HP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 173,760 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 68,830,128 shares and is now valued at $1,194,891,022. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of HP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.