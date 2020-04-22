Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) slip over -0.44% in a week: Is KMB Giving A Buy Signal?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has a beta of 0.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.34, and a growth ratio of 3.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.16, with weekly volatility at 2.48% and ATR at 6.43. The KMB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $110.66 and a $149.23 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.48% on 04/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $137.68 before closing at $138.80. Intraday shares traded counted 1.22 million, which was 48.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.36M. KMB’s previous close was $139.47 while the outstanding shares total 342.10M.

Investors have identified the Personal Products company Kimberly-Clark Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $47.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KMB, the company has in raw cash 442.0 million on their books with 1.53 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5057000000 million total, with 6919000000 million as their total liabilities.

KMB were able to record 1.53 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -97.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.74 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Kimberly-Clark Corporation recorded a total of 4.58 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.02 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.57 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 342.10M with the revenue now reading 1.60 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KMB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KMB attractive?

In related news, President, EMEA, Wilkinson Tristram sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 144.64, for a total value of 67,837. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & Chief HR Officer, Boston J. Scott now sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,572,769. Also, President, KCP, Powell Aaron sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 24. The shares were price at an average price of 145.30 per share, with a total market value of 533,269. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP – General Counsel, Melucci Jeffrey P. now holds 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,788,844. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kimberly-Clark Corporation. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KMB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $142.17.