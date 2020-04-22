Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

The shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Cowen was of a view that OAS is Underperform in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that OAS is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.03.

The shares of the company added by 5.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 26.93 million shares were traded which represents a -44.32% decline from the average session volume which is 18.66 million shares. OAS had ended its last session trading at $0.26. Oasis Petroleum Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OAS 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $7.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Petroleum Inc. generated 20.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.19% to reach $4.06/share. It started the day trading at $2.08 and traded between $1.94 and $1.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CX’s 50-day SMA is 2.6592 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4959. The stock has a high of $4.89 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.88%, as 6.95M OAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.51% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more CX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -3,597,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 122,592,090 shares of CX, with a total valuation of $259,895,231. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more CX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $147,048,763 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares by 1.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 41,165,977 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 507,932 shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. which are valued at $87,271,871. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 773,896 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,108,950 shares and is now valued at $32,030,974. Following these latest developments, around 60.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.