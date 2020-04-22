Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

The shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $18 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MPLX LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Overweight the MPLX stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MPLX is Neutral in its latest report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that MPLX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.68.

The shares of the company added by 7.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.63 while ending the day at $15.15. During the trading session, a total of 5.24 million shares were traded which represents a 9.11% incline from the average session volume which is 5.77 million shares. MPLX had ended its last session trading at $14.15. MPLX LP currently has a market cap of $16.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.13, with a beta of 1.55. MPLX LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPLX 52-week low price stands at $6.87 while its 52-week high price is $33.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MPLX LP generated 15.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.91%. MPLX LP has the potential to record 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Citigroup also rated BSX as Initiated on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that BSX could surge by 20.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.91% to reach $43.82/share. It started the day trading at $36.63 and traded between $35.00 and $35.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSX’s 50-day SMA is 35.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.62. The stock has a high of $46.62 for the year while the low is $24.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.09%, as 9.86M MPLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.72% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.54, while the P/B ratio is 3.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BSX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -5,473,343 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 121,411,987 shares of BSX, with a total valuation of $3,961,673,136. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more BSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,515,773,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Boston Scientific Corporation shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 106,607,732 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 510,457 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation which are valued at $3,478,610,295. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Boston Scientific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 816,255 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 64,136,072 shares and is now valued at $2,092,760,029. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Boston Scientific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.