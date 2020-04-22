Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

The shares of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Expedia Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Sell the EXPE stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $130. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 155. Goldman was of a view that EXPE is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Consumer Edge Research thinks that EXPE is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $97.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $55.2256 while ending the day at $57.25. During the trading session, a total of 3.91 million shares were traded which represents a 9.88% incline from the average session volume which is 4.34 million shares. EXPE had ended its last session trading at $59.95. Expedia Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.11, with a beta of 1.43. Expedia Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 EXPE 52-week low price stands at $40.76 while its 52-week high price is $144.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Expedia Group Inc. generated 4.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 164.04%. Expedia Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge Research published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.51% to reach $24.83/share. It started the day trading at $13.27 and traded between $12.3216 and $12.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAR’s 50-day SMA is 23.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.93. The stock has a high of $52.98 for the year while the low is $6.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.69%, as 12.13M EXPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.06% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The SRS Investment Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,189,300 shares of CAR, with a total valuation of $225,031,270. Glenview Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,070,534 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Avis Budget Group Inc. shares by 1.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,568,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -119,234 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. which are valued at $91,296,562. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Avis Budget Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 227,966 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,720,206 shares and is now valued at $79,510,863. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Avis Budget Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.