Is There A Value in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) And Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

The shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Residential Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on December 31, 2019, to Buy the NRZ stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. BTIG Research was of a view that NRZ is Buy in its latest report on September 06, 2019. Raymond James thinks that NRZ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.74.

The shares of the company added by 16.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.79 while ending the day at $5.85. During the trading session, a total of 22.19 million shares were traded which represents a -70.3% decline from the average session volume which is 13.03 million shares. NRZ had ended its last session trading at $5.02. NRZ 52-week low price stands at $2.91 while its 52-week high price is $17.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.11%. New Residential Investment Corp. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on November 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Chardan Capital Markets also rated BIOC as Initiated on June 02, 2017, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that BIOC could surge by 59.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.53% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.4222 and traded between $0.39 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOC’s 50-day SMA is 0.3555 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6020. The stock has a high of $2.11 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 188.56%, as 1.40M NRZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.29% of Biocept Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.82% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.03% of Biocept Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.