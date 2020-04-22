Is There A Value in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) And Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Change Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Strong Buy the CHNG stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $19. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CHNG is Outperform in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that CHNG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.75 while ending the day at $9.90. During the trading session, a total of 5.24 million shares were traded which represents a 41.55% incline from the average session volume which is 8.96 million shares. CHNG had ended its last session trading at $10.43. Change Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CHNG 52-week low price stands at $6.18 while its 52-week high price is $17.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Change Healthcare Inc. generated 3.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. Change Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $112.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.94% to reach $120.53/share. It started the day trading at $110.46 and traded between $99.6117 and $101.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTNT’s 50-day SMA is 102.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.17. The stock has a high of $121.82 for the year while the low is $68.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 56.29%, as 7.01M CHNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.81% of Fortinet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.60, while the P/B ratio is 13.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FTNT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -47,468 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,138,442 shares of FTNT, with a total valuation of $1,733,896,177. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FTNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $773,437,568 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Fortinet Inc. shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,794,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,582 shares of Fortinet Inc. which are valued at $586,201,743. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Fortinet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,506,488 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,750,888 shares and is now valued at $581,817,339. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of Fortinet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.