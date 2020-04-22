Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)?

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Underweight the QEP stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Wells Fargo was of a view that QEP is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that QEP is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.64.

The shares of the company added by 15.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.285 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 13.25 million shares were traded which represents a -27.32% decline from the average session volume which is 10.41 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $0.30. QEP 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 166.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. JP Morgan also rated RIGL as Resumed on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that RIGL could surge by 79.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.59% to reach $7.43/share. It started the day trading at $1.62 and traded between $1.48 and $1.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIGL’s 50-day SMA is 1.8338 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0420. The stock has a high of $3.10 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.42%, as 15.17M QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.02% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more RIGL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -488,793 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,841,064 shares of RIGL, with a total valuation of $35,632,060. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more RIGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,219,327 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,018,202 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -54,457 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $20,308,395. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC decreased its Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 877,297 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,525,418 shares and is now valued at $13,299,652. Following these latest developments, around 0.28% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.