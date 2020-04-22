Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)?

The shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on November 30, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocwen Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on April 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Compass Point was of a view that OCN is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that OCN is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.24.

The shares of the company added by 5.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.38 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -5.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. OCN had ended its last session trading at $0.41. OCN 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.23.

The Ocwen Financial Corporation generated 492.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.55%.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Stephens also rated SC as Upgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $23 suggesting that SC could surge by 33.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.07% to reach $18.87/share. It started the day trading at $12.79 and traded between $12.25 and $12.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SC’s 50-day SMA is 18.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.47. The stock has a high of $27.75 for the year while the low is $9.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.70%, as 8.93M OCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.35% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.39, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought more SC shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 3,356,963 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,976,963 shares of SC, with a total valuation of $194,419,555. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more SC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $178,562,281 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares by 10.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,170,693 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,245,594 shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. which are valued at $141,474,340. In the same vein, The WindAcre Partnership LLC decreased its Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 733,016 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,608,200 shares and is now valued at $119,740,062. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.