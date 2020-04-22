Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)?

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $29 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Cowen was of a view that MPC is Market Perform in its latest report on January 27, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that MPC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $47.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $23.04 while ending the day at $23.72. During the trading session, a total of 11.87 million shares were traded which represents a -8.42% decline from the average session volume which is 10.95 million shares. MPC had ended its last session trading at $24.85. Marathon Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPC 52-week low price stands at $15.26 while its 52-week high price is $69.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Petroleum Corporation generated 1.53 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.77%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) is now rated as Overweight. Barclays also rated NAVI as Upgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that NAVI could surge by 53.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.94% to reach $14.22/share. It started the day trading at $6.94 and traded between $6.43 and $6.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAVI’s 50-day SMA is 9.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.50. The stock has a high of $15.67 for the year while the low is $4.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.44%, as 11.48M MPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.06% of Navient Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NAVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,626,123 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,396,166 shares of NAVI, with a total valuation of $207,662,938. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NAVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,354,321 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Navient Corporation shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,752,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,531 shares of Navient Corporation which are valued at $111,821,108. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Navient Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 528,699 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,171,517 shares and is now valued at $61,940,099. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Navient Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.