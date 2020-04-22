Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)?

The shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $23 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on December 11, 2019, to Outperform the LSCC stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Dougherty & Company was of a view that LSCC is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Cowen thinks that LSCC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.46 while ending the day at $18.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a 36.22% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. LSCC had ended its last session trading at $19.70. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 58.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.92, with a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 LSCC 52-week low price stands at $11.06 while its 52-week high price is $24.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lattice Semiconductor Corporation generated 118.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.46%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.55% to reach $57.56/share. It started the day trading at $51.49 and traded between $46.93 and $47.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENTG’s 50-day SMA is 49.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.63. The stock has a high of $59.05 for the year while the low is $33.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.25%, as 3.68M LSCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.75% of Entegris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.33, while the P/B ratio is 5.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more ENTG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -24,042 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,119,933 shares of ENTG, with a total valuation of $811,229,400. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENTG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $546,648,371 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Entegris Inc. shares by 2.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,017,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 151,500 shares of Entegris Inc. which are valued at $269,386,686. In the same vein, GMT Capital Corp. increased its Entegris Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 486,760 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,891,920 shares and is now valued at $263,781,258. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Entegris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.