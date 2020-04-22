Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)?

The shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $215 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accenture plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MoffettNathanson advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Buy the ACN stock while also putting a $200 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Societe Generale Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Atlantic Equities in its report released on February 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 246. Berenberg was of a view that ACN is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. MoffettNathanson thinks that ACN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $186.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $165.71 while ending the day at $166.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.71 million shares were traded which represents a 16.57% incline from the average session volume which is 3.25 million shares. ACN had ended its last session trading at $174.74. Accenture plc currently has a market cap of $111.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.93, with a beta of 1.00. Accenture plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ACN 52-week low price stands at $137.15 while its 52-week high price is $216.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accenture plc generated 5.44 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.05%. Accenture plc has the potential to record 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is now rated as Neutral. B. Riley FBR also rated ACST as Initiated on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that ACST could surge by 78.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.83% to reach $2.52/share. It started the day trading at $0.5896 and traded between $0.5243 and $0.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACST’s 50-day SMA is 0.4318 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5091. The stock has a high of $3.08 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 597297.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.84%, as 359,334 ACN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.44% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.79% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 9.29% of Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.