Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)?

The shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unum Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Underperform the UNM stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on February 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Deutsche Bank was of a view that UNM is Hold in its latest report on January 02, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that UNM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.20 while ending the day at $14.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a 29.61% incline from the average session volume which is 3.06 million shares. UNM had ended its last session trading at $15.15. Unum Group currently has a market cap of $3.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.51, with a beta of 1.67. UNM 52-week low price stands at $9.58 while its 52-week high price is $37.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.09%. Unum Group has the potential to record 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.97% to reach $49.10/share. It started the day trading at $38.89 and traded between $34.3401 and $35.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENPH’s 50-day SMA is 40.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.31. The stock has a high of $59.15 for the year while the low is $9.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.62%, as 14.49M UNM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.85% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.23, while the P/B ratio is 16.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ENPH shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,138,385 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,026,203 shares of ENPH, with a total valuation of $291,456,095. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ENPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,368,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by 38.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,891,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,091,314 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. which are valued at $125,650,529. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its Enphase Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 865,969 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,717,133 shares and is now valued at $120,026,225. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Enphase Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.