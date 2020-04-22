Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)?

The shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Equal Weight the INTC stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $60. Argus was of a view that INTC is Buy in its latest report on March 25, 2020. Goldman thinks that INTC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 23 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $63.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $55.93 while ending the day at $56.36. During the trading session, a total of 25.25 million shares were traded which represents a 23.56% incline from the average session volume which is 33.03 million shares. INTC had ended its last session trading at $59.18. Intel Corporation currently has a market cap of $243.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.32, with a beta of 0.84. Intel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 INTC 52-week low price stands at $42.86 while its 52-week high price is $69.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intel Corporation generated 4.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.45%. Intel Corporation has the potential to record 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on June 03, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.49% to reach $1.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.2048 and traded between $0.175 and $0.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IZEA's 50-day SMA is 0.2123 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2945. The stock has a high of $1.20 for the year while the low is $0.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 277206.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.56%, as 211,897 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.69% of IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.05% over the last six months.

This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,278,000 shares of IZEA, with a total valuation of $455,600. New Frontier Capital LP meanwhile bought more IZEA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $252,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. decreased its IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares by 2.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 969,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -22,800 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. which are valued at $193,900. Following these latest developments, around 6.90% of IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.