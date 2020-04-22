Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)?

The shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energous Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2018. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on December 28, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.80. Oppenheimer was of a view that WATT is Perform in its latest report on January 24, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that WATT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 338.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.41.

The shares of the company added by 155.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.45 while ending the day at $2.67. During the trading session, a total of 123.72 million shares were traded which represents a -4622.21% decline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. WATT had ended its last session trading at $1.04. Energous Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 WATT 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $5.38.

The Energous Corporation generated 21.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.48%. Energous Corporation has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $122.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.35% to reach $124.53/share. It started the day trading at $119.20 and traded between $114.59 and $116.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAP’s 50-day SMA is 118.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 126.11. The stock has a high of $140.67 for the year while the low is $90.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.45%, as 3.31M WATT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.30% of SAP SE shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.23, while the P/B ratio is 4.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP bought more SAP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP purchasing 656 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,942,471 shares of SAP, with a total valuation of $877,643,046. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more SAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $845,826,228 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its SAP SE shares by 1.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,651,905 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,654 shares of SAP SE which are valued at $293,035,503. In the same vein, GQG Partners LLC decreased its SAP SE shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 248,827 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,503,590 shares and is now valued at $276,646,695. Following these latest developments, around 25.50% of SAP SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.