Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO), ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)?

The shares of Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brown & Brown Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2017. JP Morgan was of a view that BRO is Neutral in its latest report on December 16, 2016. BMO Capital Markets thinks that BRO is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $35.43 while ending the day at $35.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 23.52% incline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. BRO had ended its last session trading at $37.32. Brown & Brown Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.58, with a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 BRO 52-week low price stands at $30.21 while its 52-week high price is $48.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -46.43%. Brown & Brown Inc. has the potential to record 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 16, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.03% to reach $15.20/share. It started the day trading at $8.67 and traded between $8.34 and $8.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBN’s 50-day SMA is 11.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.55. The stock has a high of $15.42 for the year while the low is $6.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.76%, as 20.04M BRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.63% of ICICI Bank Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.08, while the P/B ratio is 1.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP sold more IBN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP selling -2,513,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,885,175 shares of IBN, with a total valuation of $449,523,988. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more IBN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $437,747,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its ICICI Bank Limited shares by 5.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,562,520 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,138,951 shares of ICICI Bank Limited which are valued at $336,281,420. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its ICICI Bank Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,114,343 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,165,262 shares and is now valued at $213,904,727. Following these latest developments, around 62.40% of ICICI Bank Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.