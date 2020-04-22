Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)?

The shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $180 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Boeing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Neutral the BA stock while also putting a $175 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $220. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 173. JP Morgan was of a view that BA is Neutral in its latest report on March 12, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that BA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 367.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $176.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $135.45 while ending the day at $136.33. During the trading session, a total of 27.04 million shares were traded which represents a -12.92% decline from the average session volume which is 23.95 million shares. BA had ended its last session trading at $143.61. BA 52-week low price stands at $89.00 while its 52-week high price is $391.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Boeing Company generated 9.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 235.62%. The Boeing Company has the potential to record -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. H.C. Wainwright also rated NVAX as Reiterated on August 14, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that NVAX could down by -6.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.54% to reach $20.17/share. It started the day trading at $26.10 and traded between $19.18 and $21.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVAX’s 50-day SMA is 12.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.88. The stock has a high of $26.34 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.33%, as 3.54M BA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.09% of Novavax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 119.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 379.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 43,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,695,913 shares of NVAX, with a total valuation of $23,030,499. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,719,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Novavax Inc. shares by 0.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 427,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,887 shares of Novavax Inc. which are valued at $5,799,692. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Novavax Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,874 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 373,068 shares and is now valued at $5,066,263. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Novavax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.