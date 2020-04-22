Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)?

The shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Noble Financial in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $2 price target. Noble Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pyxis Tankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2018, to Buy the PXS stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.50.

The shares of the company added by 27.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.95 while ending the day at $1.12. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a -1429.8% decline from the average session volume which is 145460.0 shares. PXS had ended its last session trading at $0.88. Pyxis Tankers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PXS 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $1.80.

The Pyxis Tankers Inc. generated 1.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -175.0%. Pyxis Tankers Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $210. Telsey Advisory Group also rated LULU as Reiterated on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $230 suggesting that LULU could surge by 6.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $218.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.43% to reach $221.83/share. It started the day trading at $216.55 and traded between $206.50 and $206.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LULU’s 50-day SMA is 208.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 207.78. The stock has a high of $266.20 for the year while the low is $128.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.72%, as 3.87M PXS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.43% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.92, while the P/B ratio is 13.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LULU shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 20,880 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,408,503 shares of LULU, with a total valuation of $3,489,331,744. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LULU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,996,867,928 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jennison Associates LLC decreased its Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares by 12.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,054,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,185,481 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. which are valued at $1,526,795,680. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,200,559 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,394,597 shares and is now valued at $1,212,095,861. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.