Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)?

The shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $68 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prudential Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Sell the PRU stock while also putting a $86 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 92. Atlantic Equities was of a view that PRU is Neutral in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Citigroup thinks that PRU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 94.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $72.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $51.22 while ending the day at $51.79. During the trading session, a total of 3.25 million shares were traded which represents a 15.11% incline from the average session volume which is 3.83 million shares. PRU had ended its last session trading at $54.25. Prudential Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.57, with a beta of 1.68. PRU 52-week low price stands at $38.62 while its 52-week high price is $106.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.76%. Prudential Financial Inc. has the potential to record 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. RBC Capital Mkts also rated EPRT as Downgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that EPRT could surge by 44.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.89% to reach $18.14/share. It started the day trading at $10.92 and traded between $9.93 and $10.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPRT’s 50-day SMA is 17.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.49. The stock has a high of $29.34 for the year while the low is $6.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 63.40%, as 5.39M PRU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.97% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EPRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 111.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,168,857 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,677,021 shares of EPRT, with a total valuation of $152,501,894. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EPRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,952,709 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.