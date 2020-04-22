Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO), Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)?

The shares of NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $4.30 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NIO Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Mkt Perform the NIO stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $3.80. Goldman was of a view that NIO is Neutral in its latest report on October 04, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that NIO is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.01 while ending the day at $3.02. During the trading session, a total of 19.79 million shares were traded which represents a 65.79% incline from the average session volume which is 57.85 million shares. NIO had ended its last session trading at $3.19. NIO 52-week low price stands at $1.19 while its 52-week high price is $5.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NIO Limited generated 162.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. NIO Limited has the potential to record -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is now rated as Neutral. Goldman also rated EC as Upgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $12.40 suggesting that EC could surge by 33.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.37% to reach $13.61/share. It started the day trading at $9.30 and traded between $8.70 and $9.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EC’s 50-day SMA is 13.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.96. The stock has a high of $20.95 for the year while the low is $6.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.61%, as 7.49M NIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.38% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.46, while the P/B ratio is 1.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more EC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -1,391,488 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,155,929 shares of EC, with a total valuation of $77,562,885. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more EC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,432,735 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its Ecopetrol S.A. shares by 5.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,218,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 163,996 shares of Ecopetrol S.A. which are valued at $30,604,626. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ecopetrol S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 212,718 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,792,579 shares and is now valued at $26,557,426. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Ecopetrol S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.