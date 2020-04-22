Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)?

The shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $49 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NetApp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $58. Maxim Group was of a view that NTAP is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Cowen thinks that NTAP is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $55.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $38.89 while ending the day at $38.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a 52.67% incline from the average session volume which is 2.75 million shares. NTAP had ended its last session trading at $40.95. NetApp Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.53, with a beta of 1.34. NetApp Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NTAP 52-week low price stands at $34.66 while its 52-week high price is $77.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NetApp Inc. generated 2.71 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.84%. NetApp Inc. has the potential to record 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.92 and traded between $0.755 and $0.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIKI’s 50-day SMA is 0.9849 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4940. The stock has a high of $5.52 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 179306.88 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.63%, as 192,988 NTAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.63% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.49% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AIKI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,508 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AIkido Pharma Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. which are valued at $10,515. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its AIkido Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,486 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,486 shares and is now valued at $3,288. Following these latest developments, around 5.64% of AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.