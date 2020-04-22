Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)?

The shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Investec in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. Investec wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kosmos Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. The stock was given Underperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.10. Bernstein was of a view that KOS is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 26, 2020. Macquarie thinks that KOS is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.19.

The shares of the company added by 6.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.92 while ending the day at $1.03. During the trading session, a total of 14.22 million shares were traded which represents a -24.26% decline from the average session volume which is 11.44 million shares. KOS had ended its last session trading at $0.97. Kosmos Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 KOS 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kosmos Energy Ltd. generated 228.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is now rated as Underperform. UBS also rated SQ as Downgrade on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that SQ could surge by 9.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.99% to reach $63.53/share. It started the day trading at $60.44 and traded between $56.86 and $57.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQ’s 50-day SMA is 63.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.78. The stock has a high of $87.25 for the year while the low is $32.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.79%, as 29.38M KOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.39% of Square Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 93.49, while the P/B ratio is 14.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 664,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,509,748 shares of SQ, with a total valuation of $1,388,580,600. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more SQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $932,306,120 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Square Inc. shares by 1.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,739,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 219,445 shares of Square Inc. which are valued at $719,697,586. In the same vein, Viking Global Investors LP increased its Square Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,701 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,044,042 shares and is now valued at $526,106,920. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Square Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.