Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW)?

The shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on February 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that INO is Outperform in its latest report on October 18, 2017. Citigroup thinks that INO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 416.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.04.

The shares of the company added by 9.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.61 while ending the day at $9.90. During the trading session, a total of 45.54 million shares were traded which represents a -42.94% decline from the average session volume which is 31.86 million shares. INO had ended its last session trading at $9.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 INO 52-week low price stands at $1.91 while its 52-week high price is $19.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 22.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $181. Even though the stock has been trading at $132.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.77% to reach $154.40/share. It started the day trading at $130.59 and traded between $121.78 and $124.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VMW’s 50-day SMA is 127.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 148.70. The stock has a high of $206.80 for the year while the low is $86.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.61%, as 8.13M INO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.26% of VMware Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.03, while the P/B ratio is 7.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more VMW shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 967,118 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,513,240 shares of VMW, with a total valuation of $1,757,553,364. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VMW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $591,251,616 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its VMware Inc. shares by 39.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,515,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,001,933 shares of VMware Inc. which are valued at $425,668,922. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its VMware Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,433,896 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,202,789 shares and is now valued at $387,857,748. Following these latest developments, around 22.80% of VMware Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.