Is It Crazy To Buy Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) And Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

The shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uniti Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the UNIT stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Raymond James was of a view that UNIT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 19, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that UNIT is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.40.

The shares of the company added by 15.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.88 while ending the day at $5.75. During the trading session, a total of 5.48 million shares were traded which represents a -63.2% decline from the average session volume which is 3.36 million shares. UNIT had ended its last session trading at $4.96. Uniti Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 127.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.86, with a beta of 0.68. UNIT 52-week low price stands at $4.86 while its 52-week high price is $11.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.92%. Uniti Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.54% to reach $61.64/share. It started the day trading at $43.11 and traded between $41.07 and $41.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that C’s 50-day SMA is 54.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.78. The stock has a high of $83.11 for the year while the low is $32.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.90%, as 24.02M UNIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.16% of Citigroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more C shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,285,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 175,301,794 shares of C, with a total valuation of $7,383,711,563. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more C shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,112,981,735 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 95,861,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -510,889 shares of Citigroup Inc. which are valued at $4,037,683,895. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Citigroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,743,914 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 45,090,422 shares and is now valued at $1,899,208,575. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Citigroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.