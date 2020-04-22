Is It Crazy To Buy SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) And Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

The shares of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $17 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SolarWinds Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.50. Goldman was of a view that SWI is Neutral in its latest report on March 18, 2019. SunTrust thinks that SWI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.20 while ending the day at $15.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -37.01% decline from the average session volume which is 874740.0 shares. SWI had ended its last session trading at $16.34. SolarWinds Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SWI 52-week low price stands at $11.50 while its 52-week high price is $21.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SolarWinds Corporation generated 173.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. SolarWinds Corporation has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is now rated as Buy. JP Morgan also rated MSI as Upgrade on March 03, 2020, with its price target of $170 suggesting that MSI could surge by 17.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $155.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.89% to reach $175.83/share. It started the day trading at $153.10 and traded between $144.35 and $144.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MSI’s 50-day SMA is 158.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 166.37. The stock has a high of $187.49 for the year while the low is $120.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.50%, as 3.79M SWI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.27% of Motorola Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 760,505 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,228,558 shares of MSI, with a total valuation of $2,555,859,929. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,608,648,881 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Motorola Solutions Inc. shares by 1.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,779,631 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 107,899 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. which are valued at $1,034,068,553. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Motorola Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 26,816 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,526,085 shares and is now valued at $734,527,218. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Motorola Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.