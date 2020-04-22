Is It Crazy To Buy Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) And Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

The shares of Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Parsley Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Outperform the PE stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. SunTrust was of a view that PE is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Stifel thinks that PE is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 29 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.23.

The shares of the company added by 5.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.25 while ending the day at $7.03. During the trading session, a total of 14.54 million shares were traded which represents a -34.6% decline from the average session volume which is 10.8 million shares. PE had ended its last session trading at $6.64. Parsley Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.60, with a beta of 1.68. Parsley Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PE 52-week low price stands at $3.92 while its 52-week high price is $22.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Parsley Energy Inc. generated 20.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.43%. Parsley Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.99% to reach $11.92/share. It started the day trading at $9.89 and traded between $8.96 and $9.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZUO’s 50-day SMA is 10.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.91. The stock has a high of $23.04 for the year while the low is $6.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.45%, as 2.59M PE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.33% of Zuora Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZUO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 20,602 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,912,450 shares of ZUO, with a total valuation of $55,645,223. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZUO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,357,187 worth of shares.

Similarly, SQN Investors LP increased its Zuora Inc. shares by 46.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,639,140 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,468,583 shares of Zuora Inc. which are valued at $37,345,077. In the same vein, Brown Advisory LLC increased its Zuora Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 27,210 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,370,704 shares and is now valued at $35,184,167. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Zuora Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.