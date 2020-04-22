Is It Crazy To Buy My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) And Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 344.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.74.

The shares of the company added by 26.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.70 while ending the day at $3.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -1587.82% decline from the average session volume which is 114570.0 shares. MYSZ had ended its last session trading at $2.38. MYSZ 52-week low price stands at $0.68 while its 52-week high price is $15.45.

The My Size Inc. generated 1.47 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.45% to reach $23.61/share. It started the day trading at $11.895 and traded between $11.435 and $11.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MFC’s 50-day SMA is 14.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.62. The stock has a high of $21.23 for the year while the low is $8.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.07%, as 8.01M MYSZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of Manulife Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. bought more MFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 8,543,950 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 100,525,125 shares of MFC, with a total valuation of $1,260,585,068. BMO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more MFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $873,131,709 worth of shares.

Similarly, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its Manulife Financial Corporation shares by 6.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 58,475,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,352,638 shares of Manulife Financial Corporation which are valued at $733,280,764. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Manulife Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 701,142 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 55,337,769 shares and is now valued at $693,935,623. Following these latest developments, around 0.01% of Manulife Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.