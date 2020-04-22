Is It Crazy To Buy General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) And Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ:RCEL)

The shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $24 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of General Motors Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Hold the GM stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on October 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Credit Suisse was of a view that GM is Outperform in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that GM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.98 while ending the day at $21.24. During the trading session, a total of 13.51 million shares were traded which represents a 20.36% incline from the average session volume which is 16.96 million shares. GM had ended its last session trading at $22.38. General Motors Company currently has a market cap of $31.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.55, with a beta of 1.47. General Motors Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GM 52-week low price stands at $14.32 while its 52-week high price is $41.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The General Motors Company generated 19.07 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2720.0%. General Motors Company has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ:RCEL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BTIG Research also rated RCEL as Initiated on March 03, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that RCEL could surge by 37.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.05% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.90 and traded between $5.50 and $5.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCEL’s 50-day SMA is 7.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.52. The stock has a high of $11.07 for the year while the low is $4.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1304086.54 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.44%, as 868,000 GM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.11% of Avita Medical Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 611.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.34% over the last six months.

