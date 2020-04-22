Is It Crazy To Buy AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) And Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

The shares of AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $95 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMETEK Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Neutral the AME stock while also putting a $96 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. Gordon Haskett was of a view that AME is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2019. Rosenblatt thinks that AME is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $90.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $73.83 while ending the day at $73.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.5 million shares were traded which represents a -26.44% decline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. AME had ended its last session trading at $77.75. AMETEK Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 AME 52-week low price stands at $54.82 while its 52-week high price is $102.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AMETEK Inc. generated 393.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.41%. AMETEK Inc. has the potential to record 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.44% to reach $5.24/share. It started the day trading at $3.98 and traded between $3.50 and $3.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JMIA’s 50-day SMA is 3.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.24. The stock has a high of $48.00 for the year while the low is $2.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.47%, as 9.25M AME shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more JMIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 235,008 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,242,106 shares of JMIA, with a total valuation of $26,986,950. Goldman Sachs International meanwhile bought more JMIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,592,537 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 38.07% of Jumia Technologies AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.