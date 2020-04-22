Is A Downturn Overdue? Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)?

The shares of Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $4 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newmark Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NMRK stock while also putting a $12.35 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $12.50. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that NMRK is Buy in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Sandler O’Neill thinks that NMRK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.26 while ending the day at $3.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 8.33% incline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. NMRK had ended its last session trading at $3.51. Newmark Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NMRK 52-week low price stands at $2.49 while its 52-week high price is $13.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.62%. Newmark Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Evercore ISI also rated QRTEA as Initiated on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that QRTEA could surge by 33.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.82% to reach $10.60/share. It started the day trading at $7.50 and traded between $6.70 and $7.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QRTEA’s 50-day SMA is 6.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.35. The stock has a high of $17.55 for the year while the low is $3.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.81%, as 25.33M NMRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.70% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more QRTEA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -348,130 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,685,284 shares of QRTEA, with a total valuation of $382,693,659. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more QRTEA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,925,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harris Associates LP decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by 3.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,521,565 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -864,720 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. which are valued at $137,494,154. In the same vein, FPR Partners LLC decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,713,073 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,217,922 shares and is now valued at $135,640,414. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Qurate Retail Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.