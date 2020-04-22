Is A Downturn Overdue? Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)?

The shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agilent Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Overweight the A stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $85. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Stifel was of a view that A is Hold in its latest report on November 15, 2019. UBS thinks that A is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $82.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $73.71 while ending the day at $73.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.85 million shares were traded which represents a -12.13% decline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. A had ended its last session trading at $77.37. Agilent Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.63, with a beta of 1.18. Agilent Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 A 52-week low price stands at $61.13 while its 52-week high price is $90.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agilent Technologies Inc. generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.35%. Agilent Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.43% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.3999 and traded between $0.3611 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4312 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7327. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.45%, as 1.33M A shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of Novan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.91% over the last six months.

Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more NOVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,210,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, HBM Partners AG (Investment Manag… decreased its Novan Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,173,207 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,624 shares of Novan Inc. which are valued at $557,273. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Novan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,251 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 620,808 shares and is now valued at $294,884. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Novan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.