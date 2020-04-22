Here’s Why Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Rallying -13.59% to $77.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.27, with weekly volatility at 3.23% and ATR at 3.97. The XEL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $46.58 and a $72.14 high. Intraday shares traded counted 4.28 million, which was 2.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.39M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.46% on 04/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $62.77 before closing at $63.41. XEL’s previous close was $64.35 while the outstanding shares total 525.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.05, and a growth ratio of 3.94.

Investors have identified the Electric Utilities company Xcel Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $33.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For XEL, the company has in raw cash 248.0 million on their books with 1.3 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3113000000 million total, with 4568000000 million as their total liabilities.

XEL were able to record -962.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 101.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.26 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Xcel Energy Inc. recorded a total of 2.8 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.35 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 450.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 525.00M with the revenue now reading 0.56 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on XEL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of XEL attractive?

In related news, SVP, Strategy, Planning & Ext., Prager Frank P bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 67.99, for a total value of 486,129. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Group Pres, Operations, Larson Kent T now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,386,094. Also, EVP and Group President Utilit, Eves David L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 69.73 per share, with a total market value of 697,304. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, CFO, Frenzel Robert now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 270,546. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Xcel Energy Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the XEL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $65.96.