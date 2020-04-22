Expensive Market, What To Buy? Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

The shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on January 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Barclays was of a view that UMPQ is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 02, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that UMPQ is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.445 while ending the day at $10.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 44.84% incline from the average session volume which is 2.17 million shares. UMPQ had ended its last session trading at $11.11. Umpqua Holdings Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.66, with a beta of 1.21. UMPQ 52-week low price stands at $9.05 while its 52-week high price is $18.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.53%. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on July 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Maxim Group also rated SCYX as Initiated on June 27, 2018, with its price target of $6 suggesting that SCYX could surge by 82.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.47% to reach $5.07/share. It started the day trading at $0.98 and traded between $0.87 and $0.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCYX’s 50-day SMA is 0.8688 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0109. The stock has a high of $1.75 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.43%, as 1.36M UMPQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 846.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Federated Global Investment Manag… bought more SCYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 170.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… purchasing 11,742,012 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,610,412 shares of SCYX, with a total valuation of $14,534,732. Caxton Corp. meanwhile bought more SCYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,198,103 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SCYNEXIS Inc. shares by 7.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,762,498 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 191,600 shares of SCYNEXIS Inc. which are valued at $2,157,511. In the same vein, Kingdon Capital Management LLC increased its SCYNEXIS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,294,444 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,294,444 shares and is now valued at $1,791,961. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of SCYNEXIS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.