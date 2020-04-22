Expensive Market, What To Buy? Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO), American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

The shares of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on September 17, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $1.75 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.92.

The shares of the company added by 4.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.45 while ending the day at $0.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -1596.63% decline from the average session volume which is 102560.0 shares. SINO had ended its last session trading at $0.45. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 SINO 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $0.93.

The Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. generated 120000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is now rated as Buy. Citigroup also rated AIG as Initiated on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that AIG could surge by 45.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.32% to reach $41.08/share. It started the day trading at $23.31 and traded between $22.14 and $22.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIG’s 50-day SMA is 32.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.49. The stock has a high of $58.66 for the year while the low is $16.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.89%, as 14.35M SINO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of American International Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more AIG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -7,072,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,551,070 shares of AIG, with a total valuation of $1,662,363,448. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,646,972,724 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American International Group Inc. shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,071,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -382,438 shares of American International Group Inc. which are valued at $947,493,672. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American International Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 140,929 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 38,603,669 shares and is now valued at $936,138,973. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American International Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.