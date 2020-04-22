Expensive Market, What To Buy? Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

The shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. MKM Partners was of a view that CHK is Sell in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Johnson Rice thinks that CHK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 10 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $12.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.89.

The shares of the company added by 23.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.55 while ending the day at $17.77. During the trading session, a total of 4.1 million shares were traded which represents a -405.98% decline from the average session volume which is 810850.0 shares. CHK had ended its last session trading at $14.38. Chesapeake Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CHK 52-week low price stands at $12.30 while its 52-week high price is $640.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$8.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chesapeake Energy Corporation generated 6.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$22.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 450.0%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has the potential to record -72.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Morgan Stanley also rated XELA as Initiated on October 22, 2018, with its price target of $9 suggesting that XELA could surge by 95.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.48% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.2079 and traded between $0.192 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XELA’s 50-day SMA is 0.2332 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8066. The stock has a high of $3.68 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.14%, as 3.71M CHK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.68% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 943.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more XELA shares, increasing its portfolio by 117.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,777,887 shares of XELA, with a total valuation of $5,694,467.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by 6.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,269,528 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 141,652 shares of Exela Technologies Inc. which are valued at $465,253. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 20,106 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,256,038 shares and is now valued at $462,488. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Exela Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.