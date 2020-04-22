Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.34% on 04/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $19.38 before closing at $19.66. Intraday shares traded counted 5.55 million, which was 11.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.26M. DBX’s previous close was $20.34 while the outstanding shares total 433.32M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.49, with weekly volatility at 4.88% and ATR at 1.20. The DBX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.55 and a $26.20 high.

Investors have identified the Application Software company Dropbox Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DBX, the company has in raw cash 551.3 million on their books with 79.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1243200000 million total, with 1014800000 million as their total liabilities.

DBX were able to record 392.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 32.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 528.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Dropbox Inc. recorded a total of 446.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 104.9 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 341.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 433.32M with the revenue now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DBX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DBX attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Ferdowsi Arash sold 498,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.10, for a total value of 10,030,085. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Ferdowsi Arash now sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,338,600. Also, 10% Owner, Ferdowsi Arash sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 01. The shares were price at an average price of 17.85 per share, with a total market value of 2,231,613. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, Regan Timothy now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.

9 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dropbox Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DBX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.73.