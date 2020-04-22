Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) moved up 55.28%: Delek Logistics Partners LP Price Paint Picture of volatility

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) previous close was $8.81 while the outstanding shares total 25.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.38, and a growth ratio of 1.80. DKL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 55.28% on 04/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.66 before closing at $13.68. Intraday shares traded counted 2.36 million, which was -1548.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 143.31K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.60, with weekly volatility at 9.83% and ATR at 1.19. The DKL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.51 and a $34.12 high.

Investors have identified the Independent Oil & Gas company Delek Logistics Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $228.71 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DKL, the company has in raw cash 5.54 million on their books with 1.44 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 33570000 million total, with 35082000 million as their total liabilities.

DKL were able to record 121.33 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.02 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 130.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Delek Logistics Partners LP recorded a total of 138.61 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 102.23 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 36.38 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 25.96M with the revenue now reading 0.52 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DKL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DKL attractive?

In related news, Director, D’Andrea Francis C. sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.06, for a total value of 25,937. As the sale deal closes, the Director, D’Andrea Francis C. now sold 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,208. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 86.51%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Delek Logistics Partners LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DKL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.33.