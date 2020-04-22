Can CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) Offer Investors Safety?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) has a beta of 1.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.11, with weekly volatility at 4.91% and ATR at 2.22. The CF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.73 and a $55.15 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.63% on 04/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $26.34 before closing at $27.03. Intraday shares traded counted 1.22 million, which was 65.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.55M. CF’s previous close was $26.86 while the outstanding shares total 223.33M.

Investors have identified the Agricultural Chemicals company CF Industries Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.00 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 974000000 million total, with 665000000 million as their total liabilities.

CF were able to record 1.1 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -395.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.5 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CF Industries Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 1.05 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 822.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 227.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 223.33M with the revenue now reading 0.27 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.93 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CF attractive?

In related news, Sr.VP,Sales, Mkt Dev & Sup Chn, Frost Bert A sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.50, for a total value of 591,438. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FURBACHER STEPHEN A now sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 166,250. Also, Sr VP and CFO, Kelleher Dennis P. sold 34,343 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 30. The shares were price at an average price of 48.19 per share, with a total market value of 1,654,969. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr VP and CFO, Kelleher Dennis P. now holds 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,936,589. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

10 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CF Industries Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.56.