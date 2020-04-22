Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is down -4.06% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares fell to a low of $21.50 before closing at $22.01. Intraday shares traded counted 17.44 million, which was 80.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 87.28M. BAC’s previous close was $21.64 while the outstanding shares total 9.04B. The firm has a beta of 1.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.83, and a growth ratio of 1.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.18, with weekly volatility at 4.38% and ATR at 1.76. The BAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.95 and a $35.72 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.71% on 04/21/20.

Investors have identified the Money Center Banks company Bank of America Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $195.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Bank of America Corporation recorded a total of 16.1 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -5.14%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.97 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 12.13 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 9.04B with the revenue now reading 0.45 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BAC attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.70, for a total value of 74. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now bought 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44. Also, 10% Owner, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.29 per share, with a total market value of 2,523. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now holds 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

13 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bank of America Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.98.