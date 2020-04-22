Are ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Prospects Worsening?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.08, with weekly volatility at 4.50% and ATR at 0.50. The ANGI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.10 and a $18.62 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.36 million, which was 33.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.06M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.31% on 04/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.65 before closing at $5.88. ANGI’s previous close was $5.69 while the outstanding shares total 500.22M. The firm has a beta of 1.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 84.93.

Investors have identified the Internet Software & Services company ANGI Homeservices Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ANGI, the company has in raw cash 390.56 million on their books with 13.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 499993000 million total, with 214954000 million as their total liabilities.

ANGI were able to record 145.36 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 52.66 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 214.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ANGI Homeservices Inc. recorded a total of 321.51 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 12.45 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 309.06 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 500.22M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANGI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ANGI attractive?

In related news, Director, Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.52, for a total value of 27,600. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hicks Bowman Angela R. now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,000. Also, Director, Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 8.33 per share, with a total market value of 83,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO, Cohen Jamie now holds 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,597. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

11 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ANGI Homeservices Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANGI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.79.