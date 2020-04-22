Analysts Turn Mixed On WPP plc (NYSE:WPP), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

The shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WPP plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. Berenberg was of a view that WPP is Hold in its latest report on December 12, 2018. Kepler thinks that WPP is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.71 while ending the day at $32.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a -199.52% decline from the average session volume which is 346200.0 shares. WPP had ended its last session trading at $33.70. WPP 52-week low price stands at $27.18 while its 52-week high price is $70.80.

The WPP plc generated 3.79 billion in revenue during the last quarter. WPP plc has the potential to record 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is now rated as Hold. Barclays also rated SEDG as Initiated on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $99 suggesting that SEDG could surge by 24.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $93.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.44% to reach $114.33/share. It started the day trading at $94.00 and traded between $85.69 and $86.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEDG’s 50-day SMA is 102.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 89.00. The stock has a high of $143.73 for the year while the low is $42.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.72%, as 6.95M WPP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.66% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.11, while the P/B ratio is 5.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SEDG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -32.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,581,413 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,278,168 shares of SEDG, with a total valuation of $268,416,396. Swedbank Robur Fonder AB meanwhile bought more SEDG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $203,081,069 worth of shares.

Similarly, NNIP Advisors BV increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by 20.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,996,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 336,197 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. which are valued at $163,460,074. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,765,779 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,800,079 shares and is now valued at $147,390,469. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.