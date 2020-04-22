Analysts Turn Mixed On Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

The shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2017. Wells Fargo was of a view that SNSS is Outperform in its latest report on July 29, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that SNSS is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.431 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a -0.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. SNSS had ended its last session trading at $0.47. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 SNSS 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $1.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 18.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on June 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.98% to reach $21.38/share. It started the day trading at $15.60 and traded between $14.62 and $14.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JKS’s 50-day SMA is 19.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.15. The stock has a high of $28.84 for the year while the low is $11.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.88%, as 11.21M SNSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 38.33% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Schroder Investment Management (H… sold more JKS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Schroder Investment Management (H… selling -7,742 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,802,579 shares of JKS, with a total valuation of $71,318,298. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more JKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,592,595 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (B… increased its JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 16.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,502,316 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 212,106 shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $22,309,393. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 489,272 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,462,091 shares and is now valued at $21,712,051. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.