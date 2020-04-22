Analysts Turn Mixed On Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

The shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $137 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Roku Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Buy the ROKU stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on December 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 200. Morgan Stanley was of a view that ROKU is Underweight in its latest report on December 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ROKU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 154.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $124.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $118.1201 while ending the day at $123.56. During the trading session, a total of 19.01 million shares were traded which represents a -40.33% decline from the average session volume which is 13.55 million shares. ROKU had ended its last session trading at $130.04. Roku Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 ROKU 52-week low price stands at $55.92 while its 52-week high price is $176.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Roku Inc. generated 517.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.77%. Roku Inc. has the potential to record -1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is now rated as Mkt Perform. UBS also rated CYH as Initiated on November 16, 2018, with its price target of $2 suggesting that CYH could surge by 20.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.63% to reach $4.28/share. It started the day trading at $3.67 and traded between $3.30 and $3.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CYH’s 50-day SMA is 4.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.38. The stock has a high of $7.47 for the year while the low is $1.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.11%, as 18.80M ROKU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.75% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Shanda Interactive Entertainment … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,484,473 shares of CYH, with a total valuation of $91,798,140. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CYH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,851,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Community Health Systems Inc. shares by 19.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,063,918 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,137,383 shares of Community Health Systems Inc. which are valued at $23,593,486. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Community Health Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.