Analysts Turn Mixed On Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.99.

The shares of the company added by 15.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.87 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 6.72 million shares were traded which represents a -11.08% decline from the average session volume which is 6.05 million shares. COCP had ended its last session trading at $0.88. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 COCP 52-week low price stands at $0.39 while its 52-week high price is $2.95.

The Cocrystal Pharma Inc. generated 7.47 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Oppenheimer also rated OTLK as Initiated on May 16, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that OTLK could surge by 90.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.61% to reach $7.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.75 and traded between $0.6379 and $0.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OTLK’s 50-day SMA is 0.7178 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2480. The stock has a high of $3.35 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.25%, as 2.21M COCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.60% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 531.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.90% over the last six months.

LVW Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more OTLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $262,461 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 64.80% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.