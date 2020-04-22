Analysts Turn Mixed On Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

The shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $33 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cara Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 12, 2019, to Buy the CARA stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on February 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CARA is Neutral in its latest report on January 15, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CARA is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.23.

The shares of the company added by 4.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.34 while ending the day at $15.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a -230.82% decline from the average session volume which is 513130.0 shares. CARA had ended its last session trading at $14.82. Cara Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 CARA 52-week low price stands at $8.88 while its 52-week high price is $27.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cara Therapeutics Inc. generated 18.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.2%. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LNC as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that LNC could surge by 39.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.48% to reach $45.18/share. It started the day trading at $28.37 and traded between $26.97 and $27.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNC’s 50-day SMA is 36.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.38. The stock has a high of $67.52 for the year while the low is $16.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.64%, as 5.99M CARA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Lincoln National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -370,094 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,215,125 shares of LNC, with a total valuation of $584,702,090. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $269,853,801 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,449,890 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 106,191 shares of Lincoln National Corporation which are valued at $248,721,105. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 80,488 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,256,683 shares and is now valued at $138,355,897. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Lincoln National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.